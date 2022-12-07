Posted: Dec 07, 2022 5:16 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 5:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

Shine your Oxfords and shimmy into your sequined dresses because it is time to get ready for the annual 1920s gala at St John Catholic School. The Roaring 20s inspired event will be held in the school’s gym at 816 South Keeler Avenue on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6 pm but now is the time to sign up your business for a sponsorship and to purchase individual tickets before they sell out.

The gala is a fundraiser for the school and it includes a raffle and auction, a casino and a speakeasy with music and dancing, a dessert dash and hos d’oeuvres with a cash bar. Attendees are encouraged to dress to the Roaring 20s theme.

Tickets & sponsorships can be purchased at the school’s website (www.sjcs-ok.org/annualgala)