Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Internet Outages in Bartlesville Restored

News

Washington County

Posted: Dec 07, 2022 6:30 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2022 6:30 AM

Washington County Board of Education Filings For Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION BOARD reminds candidates that the  Board of Education Filing Period Ends Today,Wed, Dec 5-7, 2022 , at 5:00pm.
 
This is for the Primary Election: February 14,2023 / General: April 4, 2023
 
If only two candidates file for a Board of Education office, both candidates will appear on the Board of Education General Election ballot on April 4, 2023.
If three or more candidates file for a Board of Education office, they will be on the Board of Education Primary Election ballot on February 14, 2023.
 
 
BARTLESVILLE          I-30    
 
No. 3, 4  year term 12/5/22 *Suzy Keirsey 1
   
   
CANEY VALLEY          I-18    
No. 3, 5 year term    
   
   
COPAN                           I-4    
No. 1,  3  year unexpired term 12/6/22 Tasha M. Hollopeter
No. 3,  5 year term 12/5/22 *Julie Jennings
   
   
DEWEY                            I-7    
No. 3, 5 year term 12/5/22 Emily Case
   
   
TRI-COUNTY TECH #1    
No. 5, 5 year term 12/6/22 Chris Truesdell
 

« Back to News