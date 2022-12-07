Posted: Dec 06, 2022 4:46 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 4:46 PM

Victoria Edwards

Today is the second week of Advent Musical Moments hosted by First Presbyterian Church. This week's musical guest is Pearlgrace & Co, a family band from Bartlesville that has been featured in Branson, Missouri. Their style of music is a blend of classical strings, Irish ballads, bluegrass, Americana Southern Gospel, and contemporary praise songs with three-part harmony and some good-ole fiddling.

The event begins at 12:15 pm and is only 30 minutes, making it the perfect way to spend a lunch hour. There is a $5.00 brown bag lunch available to attendees. The lunch is provided by the Presbyterian Women to raise funds for their missions programs.

You do not need prior reservations or tickets to attend the event.