Posted: Dec 06, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 3:05 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen today in Washington County Court on a failure to appear for Drug Court last Wednesday. After being picked up for the failure to appear, it was seen that Daniel Colley had a current misdemeanor charge for domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit regarding the Domestic Abuse charge, Colley had allegedly been arguing with the victim over a hammer that Colley was asserting was misplaced by the victim and became violent. Colley allegedly put his hands around the victim’s throat, shook her, and then pushed her.

His next court date is set for December 12th at 9 am and is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond.