Posted: Dec 06, 2022 3:01 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window.

The arriving officers cleared and secured the house before attempting find Vasques-Odom, which they did in a back bedroom closet. She allegedly appeared unconscious but had a weak pulse. The officer began to search for weapons, and Vasques-Odom allegedly pointed a .22 revolver at the officers’ face.

She was subsequently disarmed and arrested. It was later discovered that Vasques-Odom was a former convicted felon for kidnapping in Rogers County. She is being held over on a $150,000 bond.