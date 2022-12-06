Posted: Dec 06, 2022 6:41 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2022 8:27 AM

Tami Brinkman

Monday night was another exciting night at the Thomas and Mack in Las Vegas for the 5th round of the NFR. There are several area competitors competing on rodeo’s largest stage this week. Here are the local contestant highlights for last night’s performance.

Team Roping:

Coleman Proctor (Pryor, OK) and Logan Medlin had a time of 3.8 seconds to clench the go-round win. They gathered a paycheck of $25,882 for Monday night’s work. This team is sitting 2nd in average and are one of only two teams to catch all 5 head so far at the NFR.

Clay Smith and Jake Long (Coffeyville, KS) had a time of 8.6 seconds.

Jake Orman and Brye Crites (Welch, OK) had a no time for the run.

Tie Down Calf Roping:

Tyler Milligan (Pawhuska, OK) had an 8.6 second time. That time left him placing 6th in the round.

Barrel Racing:

Wenda Johnson (Pawhuska, OK) and her horse Mo and completed her run with a 13.84 second run.

Leslie Smalygo hit the 3rd barrel which caused a 5 second penalty finishing with a total time of 18.47.

There are 5 more rounds left for the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Check back here as we follow are area competitors throughout the week.