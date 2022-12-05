News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 05, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2022 9:48 AM
Sing-Along Messiah at Bartlesville First Prebyterian Church
Tom Davis
Are you ready for Christmas? Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark Beckwith and Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church invited you to participate as they celebrate the Christmas Season with a Sing-Along Messiah!
Anyone can sing along! The event is set for Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4 - 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 S Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville.
This event is free and is also part of the Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity events. This is also a family friendly event so kids are also welcome to join in!
« Back to News