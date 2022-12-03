News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats
Tom Davis
Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!
The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
This year’s float winners are:
NON-PROFIT sponsored by Truity Credit Union
- Top Flight
- OKWU
- Kiddie Park
BUSINESS sponsored by KWON, KRIG, KYFM, KPGRM Radio
- INCO
- Thunder Martial Arts
- Cobalt
CORPORATE sponsored by Cliff’s Flooring and Design
- Precision Lawn Care
- Truity Credit Union
- Phillips 66
PARADE THEME WINNER
- Sutterfield
OVERALL WINNER sponsored by Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent
- Chevron Phillips
SEE THE REPLAY OF THE PARADE:
« Back to News