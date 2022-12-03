Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2022 8:09 PM

Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis

Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!

The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!

This year’s float winners are:

NON-PROFIT sponsored by Truity Credit Union

  1. Top Flight
  2. OKWU
  3. Kiddie Park

BUSINESS sponsored by KWON, KRIG, KYFM, KPGRM Radio

  1. INCO
  2. Thunder Martial Arts
  3. Cobalt

CORPORATE sponsored by Cliff’s Flooring and Design

  1. Precision Lawn Care
  2. Truity Credit Union
  3. Phillips 66

PARADE THEME WINNER

  1. Sutterfield

OVERALL WINNER sponsored by Bryan, Little, Haley and Kent

  1. Chevron Phillips

SEE THE REPLAY OF THE PARADE:

 

 


« Back to News