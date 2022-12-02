Posted: Dec 02, 2022 2:10 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2022 2:10 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested yesterday after Bartlesville Police officers received a tip that Kenneth Earl Cox was living in the 800 block of 8th street. He had been living with family members and with his mother. According to an affidavit, an investigation was opened into Cox, who had been convicted of lewd molestation, and rape by instrumentation in January 2004.

With the conviction, Cox became a lifetime registrant in the sex offender database. Cox had not registered with any agency since 2019 when he was living in Wagoner County. The investigation led to Cox being discovered inside in apartment, and entry was granted by the homeowner.

He is currently being held over on a $15,000 bond and his next court date is set for December 16th at 9 am.