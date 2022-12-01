Posted: Dec 01, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2022 3:04 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday and Thursday on a felony charge of domestic abuse assault and battery. The original charge was a misdemeanor, but due to having a history of domestic abuse, the charges on Christopher Richardson were reclassified as a felony.

According to an affidavit, Richardson was with the victim at their residence when an argument broke out. Richardson allegedly got physical with the victim and slapped their wrist. The contact left a noticeable mark according to the responding officer.

His next court date is set for December 16th at 9 am.