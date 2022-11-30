Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

PSO Files Rate Review Proposal

Victoria Edwards

Once again, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is seeking the ability to increase customers' rates. On November 22 PSO filed a rate review proposal claiming that it will provide greater security, reliability, long-term affordability, resilience, safety and economic growth to its customers.

In a press release announcing the proposal, PSO said that if the rate is approved it will also make Oklahoma more competitive in the job market.

The proposal is asking for $173 million annually, which translates into $14.11 per month or a 10% increase in over all billings based on the average use of 1100 kilowatt hours per month.


