Posted: Nov 30, 2022 5:51 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 5:51 PM

Victoria Edwards

Once again, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is seeking the ability to increase customers' rates. On November 22 PSO filed a rate review proposal claiming that it will provide greater security, reliability, long-term affordability, resilience, safety and economic growth to its customers.

In a press release announcing the proposal, PSO said that if the rate is approved it will also make Oklahoma more competitive in the job market.

The proposal is asking for $173 million annually, which translates into $14.11 per month or a 10% increase in over all billings based on the average use of 1100 kilowatt hours per month.