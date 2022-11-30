Posted: Nov 30, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 5:46 PM

The annual tradition of visiting beautifully decorated homes decked out in Christmas cheer dates back to the Victorian times and it was an opportunity to show off your wealth. Since 1979, the Bartlesville Civic Ballet has used the original concept as an annual fundraiser to support their performance of The Nutcracker.

Mikala Curless, Interim Artistic Director of the Civic Ballet, says the event is a major contributor to the funding needed to run the teaching academy and to provide two performance opportunities for students.

Tickets are on sale now through December 9 at Moxie on Second and through the BCB main office, which is open during class hours. Tickets are $20 per person if purchased in advance or $25 if purchased at the door. Four homes will be featured this year.