Posted: Nov 30, 2022 12:01 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2022 12:01 PM

Tom Davis

The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville awarded over $5,000 in cash and prizes to participating nonprofit organizations at the first annual Celebrate GIVING! at The Center on Tuesday evening.

Celebrate GIVING! is a new event organized by the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville to recognize community nonprofit organizations and to share information with the public about their vital missions. For the past 8 years Kiwanis hosted "the wreath event" and the finale party was always the hit of the event so Kiwansi decided to make this all about the party and it' was FREE.

Thanks to presenting sponsor DSR, host The Center and many prize sponsors including Jane Phillips Society, The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roots & Blooms, Moxie on Second and donations from individuals the holiday season will be brighter.



Contest winners:



Video Likes:

1st - Elder Care

2nd - Ray of Hope

3rd - Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center



Booth Decoration (judged by Martin Garber, Grand Marshal for the Bartlesville Christmas Parade):

1st - Dynamic Independence

2nd - Youth and Family Services

3rd - On the Rock Ministries



Ticket Jar Decoration:

1st - The Ad Lib Singers

2nd - Jane Phillips Society

3rd - Youth and Family Services



People’s Choice Votes:

1st - Hope Clinic

2nd - On the Rock Ministries

3rd - A Fresh Start Resale Boutique