Victoria Edwards

For the past 26 years, the state of Oklahoma's governor has sponsored an official holiday ornament and sold it through the Friends of the Mansion, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide for the ongoing preservation, restoration, and improvement of the historic builidng and grounds that houses the Governor and his family.

The ornament always offers an emblem that is part of the state's history or culture. This year, the ornament's design includes three symbols: mistletoe, Indiangrass, and the Oklahoma Redbud Tree.The three plants are found in all 77 counties of the state according to the state historical society.

The cost of the ornament is $16.29 plus tax. You can order this year's ornament or ornaments from other years if you vist the Friends of the Mansion website at fomok.org.