Posted: Nov 28, 2022 6:23 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2022 7:31 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the regular meeting of the Washington COunty Commissioners meeting today the commissioners were updated by Kary Cox, Emergency Management Director, on new paperwork required to certify him on the "Activation to Deploy" paperwork for the COMU/ITSU activation system. The changes are minor and do not impact the overall management of emergency systems.

In other business, Mike Bouvier was reappointed as the Chair of the Washington County Public Facilities Authority for calendar year 2023.