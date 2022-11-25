Posted: Nov 25, 2022 3:54 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2022 3:54 PM

Victoria Edwards

Time to think about how you are going to ship your packages this Christmas. The three largest carriers have released their recommendations for when to drop off your packages for shipping. These are guidelines only and not guarantees.

In general, ground transport, which is the least expensive, must be mailed no later than 10 days prior to when you want the item to arrive or Dec. 14. Express packages, which average three to five days, must be dropped by December 20. The more expensive delivery costs apply to overnights and same days, which can be as dropped off as late as December 23 in most cases. Alaska and Hawaii have their own special dates and all dates are subject to change based on volume so always check the carrier’s website before sending a package.