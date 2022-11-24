Posted: Nov 24, 2022 8:00 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2022 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Thirty-five years of giving will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3, as the 35th Annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run steps off at 2pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thanksgiving Day, Amber and Elizabeth made their annual appearance to announce the toy run.

All street legal motorcycles and riders are are invited to take part in the 35th Annual Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run set for Saturday, Dec. 3rd.

Amber asks that you please drop off a toy for child at the staging area which is the parkling lot near Arby's at 3005 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville at noon. Santa will be there to help put the toys on the truck.

All motorcyclists are welcome, but you don't have to be on two wheels to contribute to the cause. The toys will be given to the Bartlesville Salvation Army for distribution.

The parade of motorcylces steps off at to 2pm along Frank Phillips Blvd to Bucy at to the Salvation Army where BBQ sandwiches will be served to the riders.

Those who don't ride but would like to help can bring new toys to put in the Toy Run truck. Those who donate are invited to bring their children to see Santa who will be there on his sled.

For more information or to order Toy Run T-shirts, call or text Amber at 918-397-0135. T-shirts are $15. Proceeds go to purchase more toys. Learn more at the Bartlesville Motorcycle Toy Run on FACEBOOK.