Posted: Nov 23, 2022 6:13 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 6:13 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Pawhuska will begin taking candidates for the municipal position of Councilman At-Large beginning at 8 am on Monday, December 5. All declarations of candidacy will close on 5 pm on Wednesday, December 7. Declarations can only be filed at the Osage County Election Board office at 630 Kikekah Avenue in Pawhuska.

The office will be filled during the Primary Election scheduled for February 14, 2023. In the event there is a need for a run-off, the position will be filled during the General Election scheduled for April 4, 2023.

For more information about the position's responsibilities, contact the City of Pawhuska.