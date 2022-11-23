Posted: Nov 23, 2022 12:42 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2022 12:50 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska hoops is only a couple weeks away from getting into action starting practice later than a lot of the competition with all but two players participating in football.

Head Coach Jason Snodgrass is in his second year as the head man and says the summer was big for this season.

The Huskies will start the season shorthanded as two of its projected starts will miss the beginning of the season with injuries occurring during football season.

The Huskies are coming off a season where it made regionals but lost in both of its games by two-points.

Pawhuska has one of the latest starts to the season in the state tipping off December 6th at Shidler.