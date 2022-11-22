Posted: Nov 22, 2022 1:34 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2022 1:34 PM

Dalton Spence

Candidates for the Board of Education in Osage County school districts can file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. All candidate filings will occur at the Osage County Election Board office, 630 Kihekah Ave., in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, Chouteau said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 14, 2023, and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Anderson C-52 School District – Position No. 3, 3 year term

Avant C-35 School District – Position No. 2, 3 year term & Position No. 1, 2 year unexpired term

Barnsdall I-29 School District – Position No. 3, 5 year term

Bowring C-7 School District – Position No. 1, 3 year term

Hominy I-38 School District – Position No. 3, 5 year term

McCord C-77 School District – Position No. 3, 3 year term

Osage Hills C-3 School District – Position No. 3, 3 year & Position No. 2, 2 year unexpired term

Pawhuska I-2 School District - Position No. 3, 5 year term

Prue I-50 School District – Position No. 3, 5 year term

Shidler I-11 School District – Position No. 2, 4 year unexpired term & Position No. 3, 5 year term

Woodland I-90 School District – Position No. 3, 5 year term

Wynona I-30 School District – Position No. 3, 5 year term

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov.