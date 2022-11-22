Posted: Nov 22, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Nov 22, 2022 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey appeared on CITY MATTERS to wish eveyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas.

Dorsey reminded everyone of the holiday trash schedule:

"Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. However, trash collection will resume on Friday as normally scheduled.

Thursday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, instead of Nov. 24. Trash must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for collection.

Friday routes will be collected on Friday, Nov. 25, as normally scheduled.

The City Recycle Center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be closed Friday, Nov. 26.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled with no interruption. City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Monday, Nov. 28."