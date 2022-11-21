News
Posted: Nov 21, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2022 9:32 AM
Alzheimer’s Association Partners with Elder Care for a Special Seminar
Tom Davis
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program explaining the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to Jacob Guinan Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, in the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.
“The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one must face this disease alone or without information.”
The free one-hour Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program will explore the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and the affects the disease has on the brain and provide resources for those coping with the disease and caregiving.
The program is open to the public and will be held at Elder Care on Tuesday, December 6, from 3pm – 4pm. RSVP to Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, OK 74006.
