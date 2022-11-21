News
November 21, 2022
Posted: Nov 20, 2022 1:00 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2022 1:03 PM
Washington County Commissioners Meeting to Include Bid Opening
Victoria Edwards
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville.
In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month Road Materials project to be completed by May 2023 will occur.
The Board of Commissioners welcomes the public to attend their meetings.
« Back to News