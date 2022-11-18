News
Posted: Nov 18, 2022 9:08 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 9:08 AM
Get Real Ministries to Takeover the Christmas Feed at the Washington Co. Jail
Tom Davis
It is the passing of the torch when it comes to handling a 20-year Christmastime event at the Washington County Jail.
The announcement came on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with Get Real Ministries. Joining Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble on Friday was Terry Miller with Warriors for Christ Church and Love Shack. Terry, his wife Tina and many others, for the past 20 years, have spent Christmas Eve morning at the Washington County Jail providing pizza and soda pop to the inmates along with some fellowship and prayers.
Terry said the event was born shortly after his brother was saved in jail.
Miller said that God had led him to the decision to turn the event over to Get Real Ministries moving forward. However, Miller said he would likely still participate as a volunteer.
