Posted: Nov 18, 2022 8:38 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2022 8:38 AM

Victoria Edwards

GIngerbread houses are a tradition for many households as they decorate for Christmas but if you haven't built one yet because they look difficult to accomplish, Price Tower is offering a class by Usonion to create a house with all the candy trimmings.

On Sunday, December 4, from 10 am to noon, Usonion Gingerbreak Workshop will provide instructions for creating a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired graham cracker creation for only $15 per person.

All materials are supplied as part of your ticket price but you must reserve a spot to attend the event. To make a reservation, go to the Price Tower website at pricetower.org.

The event takes place at the Price Tower Gallery and it is for all ages but any child under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Price Tower is located at 510 South Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.