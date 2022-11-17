Posted: Nov 17, 2022 6:24 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2022 6:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

A homeless man living on the streets of Bartlesville was arraigned today in Washington County Court on two different cases.

Kenneth Wayne Hamilton, age 52, was first seen on the warrant served to him after he violated a court order of no contact with a victim of a crime he committed earlier this year. His bond for the case was set at $1000.

He was then arraigned on a new case of charges that included resisting an executive officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of CDS. Bond for the new case was set at $2000.

Both cases are misdemeanors. Hamilton will be seen again in court again on November 30.