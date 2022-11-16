News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 16, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 10:41 AM
Salvation Army: Angel Tree, Thanksgiving and Bell Ringers
Tom Davis
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is busy church this time of year! Appearing of COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Captain Ian Carr had a long list to cover.
Captain Carr first thanked Arvest Bank Foundation and partners B-Montly, Mary Martha Outreach Center and others for making this year's coat drive for school-aged children a big success.
Carr reminded viewers and listeners that the Angel Tree is up at Walmart. The progam allows you to shop annonymously for a needy child to ensure a bright Christmas for the youngsters.
The big Thanksgiving meal is set for Wednesday, November 23rd at the Citadel at 101 W. Bucy in Bartlesville starting at 11am.
The Capt. also mentioned the need for red kettle bell ringers is only 10% met and that there are plenty of time slots available for volunteers.
« Back to News