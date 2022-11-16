Posted: Nov 16, 2022 8:59 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2022 8:59 AM

Victoria Edwards

The City of Bartlesville is hosting two buy-back events this week just in time to earn a little money to help offset the high prices of a turkey dinner.

On Wednesday, November 16 and Friday, November 18, the recycle center will collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans and pay you for the drop-offs. Replenysh, the operator of the recycle center, says it will pay 40-cents per pound for aluminum cans and 10-cents per pound for PET#1 plastic containers (water or soda bottles). You must seperate the cans from the bottles in different bags.

You can only drop off the items between noon and 3 pm on each day.

The recycle center is located at 908 East Elm Avenue in Bartlesville.