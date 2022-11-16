Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

November 16, 2022

SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today

Victoria Edwards

SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.

SpiritChurch is located at 212 South Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville.

 


