Posted: Nov 15, 2022 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2022 1:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

The City Board of Adjustment will hold its regular meeting on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) beginning at 5 pm in the City Council Room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 South Johnstone.

The meeting will consider three cases. The first case is from Tanner Consulting for a variance on behalf of Dr Horton, Inc. to allow a lesser rear set-back and front set-back on property located at 1996 South Jefferson Road. The second case is for an application of special zoning permit submitted by Jasmine Brown for construction of a carport on property address 307 SE Wilshire. And the third case is for a variance application submitted by Daniel Mains for the location of a shed and the height of a fence due to a slope and drainage at the property address of 2003 SE Neptune Court.

Citizens who wish to address any of these cases will have an opportunity to be heard after the Board considers the cases near the end of the meeting.