Posted: Nov 14, 2022 8:20 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 8:20 PM

Victoria Edwards

During the Washington County Commissioners' weekly board meeting on Monday, November 14, the Outdoor Warning Siren Project was finalized between the Commissioners and the cities of Copan, Dewey, Ramona, Vera and Ochelata when the final 10% of the overall amount required was donated by ConocoPhillips.

Commissioner Mitch Antle introduced the agenda item and thanked ConocoPhillips for the donation of $18,360.38.

Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management explained that the project will provide three ways for the siren system to be activated, creating a more secure and quicker response when an emergency occurs. He also said that the total amount of a little over $183,000, which was offered in the form of a grant that required matching funds from the county, could not have been awarded without ConocoPhillips' generous donation.