Posted: Nov 14, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2022 3:25 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday and approved to give all full-time county employees a $300 raise excluding elected officials. The commissioners in a split 2-1 vote agreed to request an audit by the state auditor and inspector to inspect the fairgrounds by the end of the year.

The Osage Co. Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.