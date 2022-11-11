Posted: Nov 11, 2022 9:24 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 10:23 PM

Chase McNutt

\r

In what was an odd and cold night just off Silver lake, Wesleyan Christian School took on Graham-Dustin in the first round of 8 man Class C District 3. In what would end up being a closer matchup in the second half, it still saw WCS winning 51-28. Not much in the first quarter, wcs led after one 7-6 but then dominated the second quarter.

They would lead 33-6 heading into halftime, but the Chieftains brought the fire back and reeled off two scores and trailed only 33-20 heading into the 4th quarter. WCS would get back on track in the final quarter of action scoring 18 points, \r



