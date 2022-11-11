Posted: Nov 11, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 2:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.

The Nowata County Sheriff's office is asking that drivers avoid the area for the next few hours as debris is cleared and investigators complete their review of the accident.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we receive them from the sheriff's office.