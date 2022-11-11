Posted: Nov 11, 2022 7:21 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2022 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

Emergency crews are tending to a three-car accident at Hillcrest and Shawnee in Bartlesville that occured around 8 am on Friday.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings tells Bartlesville Radio that there are injuries reported with the crash but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

You are asked to avoid the area and give the emegercy workers the space they need to tend to the incident.