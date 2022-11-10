Posted: Nov 10, 2022 3:56 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2022 3:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Secretary of State of Oklahoma Election Board has released statistics about the November 8 General Election:

Official pre-election registrations were at 2,295,906 voters across all parties. This is up from the last gubernatorial election in 2018 when there were 2,120,843 voters.

Preliminary results show that turnout was at a little over 50% of registered voters compared to 56% in 2018.

Preliminary recordings of party affiliation votes show that more than 480,000 voters marked “straight party” on their ballots. Of those voters, almost 70% were Republican, 29% were Democrat and 1% were Libertarian.

The two preliminary statistics are unofficial until all election results are certified by both County Election Boards and the State Election Board. County Election Boards have until today to finalize their provisional ballots and certify the final results, which will then be reviewed and certified on November 15 when the State Election Board meets in Oklahoma City.