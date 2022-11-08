News
Oklahoma
Posted: Nov 08, 2022 10:10 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 10:13 PM
Republican Wins for US Senate and Local Congressional Seats
Oklahoma with still have Republicans as both US Senators as incumbent James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin cruised to easy victories on election night.
Lankford got 737,352 votes (64.35%) in his race crushing three challengers. Mullin did the same in the race for the unexpired seat garnering 708,233 (61.82%) of his three challengers.
Congressional Districts 1,2 and 3 were won by Republicans as well.
Kevin Hern (R) was re-elected to represent CD 1 with 142,630 votes (61.17%) to Democrat Adam Martin’s 80,835 (34.67%) and Independent Evelyn Rogers’ 9,693 votes (4.16%).
Josh Brecheen (R) won the CD 2 race handily with 167,687 (72.45%) blasting past two challengers.
Frank Lucas (R ) won re-election in CD 3 with 147,298 votes (74.54%) tto his Democrat opponent Jeremiah Ross’ 50,319 (25.46).
