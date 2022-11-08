Posted: Nov 08, 2022 10:10 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2022 10:13 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma with still have Republicans as both US Senators as incumbent James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin cruised to easy victories on election night.

Lankford got 737,352 votes (64.35%) in his race crushing three challengers. Mullin did the same in the race for the unexpired seat garnering 708,233 (61.82%) of his three challengers.

Congressional Districts 1,2 and 3 were won by Republicans as well.

Kevin Hern (R) was re-elected to represent CD 1 with 142,630 votes (61.17%) to Democrat Adam Martin’s 80,835 (34.67%) and Independent Evelyn Rogers’ 9,693 votes (4.16%).

Josh Brecheen (R) won the CD 2 race handily with 167,687 (72.45%) blasting past two challengers.

Frank Lucas (R ) won re-election in CD 3 with 147,298 votes (74.54%) tto his Democrat opponent Jeremiah Ross’ 50,319 (25.46).