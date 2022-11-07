News
Local News
Posted: Nov 07, 2022 6:58 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2022 6:58 AM
Primary Election Coverage on KWON
Tom Davis
Join KWON, the one you trust, for primary election return coverage Tuesday night begining at 7pm.
Tom Davis will anchor the coverage with reporters Dalton Spence in Osage County, Garrett Giles in Washington, Chase McNutt in Nowata County with Victoria Edwards helming the election desk.
We will also keep you updated in some races of national interest with the CBS Radio Network.
Election coverage on KWON-AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com is brought to you by Phillips 66 and Timmons Sheet Metal.
« Back to News