Posted: Nov 04, 2022 1:45 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2022 1:45 PM

Victoria Edwards

In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place.

Installation of the signs began the last week of October and now are fully completed. The modern take on the sign is being touted on social media as a vast improvement to our city parks by most people who have taken photos of them and posted them with selfies. The signs have been installed at the major entry way of each park as well as along some paths leading to the parks and near recreational facilities.

(Photo courtesy of City of Bartlesville FACEBOOK)