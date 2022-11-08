Posted: Nov 03, 2022 1:29 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2022 1:30 PM

Press release-Yvonne House

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the General Election, City of Bartlesville Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT PLACE LOCATION

11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd.

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd.

15 Truth Tabernacle Church 4100 Nebraska St.

22 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

23 First Church of the Nazarene 3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27 Greater First Baptist Church 216 W. 10th St.

28 Spirit Church 2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29 HeartMatters 3401 SE Price Rd.

31 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th ST.

32 Girl Scouts Activity Center 511 E. 11th St.

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave.

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd.

54 Calvary Chapel 1607 SE Swan Dr.

55 Disciples Christian Church 5800 Douglas Lane

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

72 North Point Assembly of God 1515 N. Osage, Dewey

73 First Church of God 222 S. Osage, Dewey

74 Word of Truth Fellowship 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75 Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church 5111 Nowata Rd.

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 Rd.

77 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

78 Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church 310 W. Ramona Ave., Vera

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St., Ochelata

80 Tri County Baptist Church 397930 W 4100 Rd.