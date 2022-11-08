Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Nov 03, 2022

Washington County Board of Elections Offers Tips for Voters

Press release-Yvonne House

 

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the General Election, City of Bartlesville Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT            PLACE                                                                   LOCATION

11                           Redeemer Lutheran Church                        3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12                           Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                      4225 SE Adams Rd.

13                           Highland Park Baptist Church                      300 SE Washington Blvd.

15                           Truth Tabernacle Church                              4100 Nebraska St.

22                           HeartMatters                                                    3401 SE Price Rd.

23                           First Church of the Nazarene                      3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27                           Greater First Baptist Church                        216 W. 10th St.

28                           Spirit Church                                                      2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29                           HeartMatters                                                    3401 SE Price Rd.

31                           St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                          210 SE 9th ST.

32                           Girl Scouts Activity Center                            511 E. 11th St.

33                           Revival Time Outreach Center                    101 SW Virginia Ave.

46                           Oak Park Methodist Church                        601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48                           East Bartlesville Christian Church               3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51                           East Cross United Methodist Church       820 SE Madison Blvd.

54                           Calvary Chapel                                                  1607 SE Swan Dr.

55                           Disciples Christian Church                             5800 Douglas Lane

71                           New Life Wesleyan                                         445 S. Caney, Copan

72                           North Point Assembly of God                     1515 N. Osage, Dewey

73                           First Church of God                                         222 S. Osage, Dewey

74                           Word of Truth Fellowship                             16097 NE Bison Rd.

75                           Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church        5111 Nowata Rd.

76                           Oglesby Assembly of God                            401471 W 2700 Rd.

77                           Ramona First Baptist Church                       499 4th St., Ramona

78                           Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church              310 W. Ramona Ave., Vera

79                           Caney Valley Senior Center                         329 N. Ochelata St., Ochelata

80                           Tri County Baptist Church                             397930 W 4100 Rd.

 

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

 


