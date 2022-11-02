Posted: Nov 02, 2022 5:53 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 6:45 PM

Dalton Spence

Democratic Candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening at Unity Square. Hofmeister made most of her speech about focusing on education and talks about why she would make a great Governor.

Democratic State Superintended hopeful Jena Nelson also spoke in front of the crowd of about 50 people.

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.