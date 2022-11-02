Posted: Nov 02, 2022 8:52 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 8:52 AM

Victoria Edwards

A political science major from Rogers State University has compiled and published a 2022 Non-Partisan Voter Guide aimed at college students in an effort to encourage and increase voting among the ages of 18-25.

Victoria Middleton created the guide to initially help educate her fellow students at RSU but now she is offering it to anyone who wants inforation in a non-partisan manner for the upcoming election on November 8.

According to a press release about the availabilty of the guide, MIddleton says: "One of the reasons college students specifically aren't voting is because they feel uninformed about the issues and the candidates, many of whom don't campaign on the things that people my age care about...so I reached out to all of the people running, from the state level down to the local level, and asked them their opinions about issues specific to college-aged students and then created the guide."

Not all candidates responded to Middleton's request to be included in the guide but she was able to obtain information from James Lankford, Madison Horn, Kenneth Blevins, Michael Delaney, Roberty Murphy, Kevin Stitt, Chris Powell, and many others. If a candidate did not respond, MIddleton elected to include them anyway with information she gathered from their websites but she does denote them with a symbol so readers of the guide are aware they did not respond directly to her.

To view the guide, you can visit https://portal.printingcenteruse.com/embed/ embedflipbook.aspx?code=434572&title=voter%20guide&desc= voter%20guide%20for%20RSU%20students%20

Photo courtesy of RSU Communications & Marketing Office)