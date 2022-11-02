Posted: Nov 02, 2022 2:34 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2022 6:22 AM

Tom Davis

Voters got a chance to see and hear the candidates for Bartlesville City Council on Tuesday night at the City Council Chambers during the candidate forum that aired on www.KWONTV.com (Apple TV and Roku), KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.

Ward 2 Candidates Loren Roszel and Chelsie Wagoner, Ward 3 Candidates James Curd Jr and Branden Wade along with Ward 4 Candidate Billie Roane were each asked questions pertaining to the job ahead and how they would handle the challenges that could face the city council.

The questions that where taken from citizens prior to the event that was sponsored by Phillips 66 and Timmons Sheet Metal revolved around each candidate's vision for the city; how to handle the homelessness issue; how would each handle complaints about high water usage cost; their thoughts on bargaining with the public safety unions; and what, if any, actions would each candidate take regarding "adult entertainment" in public places.

