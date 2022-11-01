Posted: Nov 01, 2022 10:48 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2022 11:56 AM

Tom Davis

A special fall concert “Great Hymns of Faith” to be presented on Sunday, November 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville will feature a 100-plus voice choir augmented with a full orchestra. This energetic enterprise is being coordinated by FBC Minister of Music, Wade Daniel, known for his talent both as a musician in his own right, as well as music director and planner of spectacular church events.

The dramatic concert, which will be free and open to the public, will be presented in the Main Worship Center at First Baptist Church, with its state-of-the-art sound system and acoustics.

“The combined choirs of First Baptist Church, Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Highland Park Baptist Church and the Oklahoma Wesleyan Chorale will be singing an assortment of great hymns of the faith as arranged by Bradley Knight,” Daniel says, adding, “the cinematic orchestrations (a la renowned composer John Williams) will provide a unique underscore to each hymn.”

Among the 13 hymns included in the concert are such traditional favorites as “How Great Thou Art”, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”, “It Is Well With My Soul”, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “Amazing Grace” among others.

Not surprisingly, garnering participation wasn’t at all hard. All it took was a few phone calls. Reaction was immediate and full of excitement. Musicians from the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra were quickly enlisted, along with numerous local directors of music incuding OK Mozart founder and violist, Nan Buhlinger.

The performance promises to be a memorable one not to be missed. First Baptist Church of Bartlesville is located at 405 S. Cherokee in downtown Bartlesville. Ample parking is available on all sides of the church, and valet parking is offered for those who have difficulty walking.