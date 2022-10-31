Posted: Oct 31, 2022 1:45 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2022 2:12 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Police Department is cautioning children and parents to avoid consuming any Halloween treats, especially candy, before thoroughly checking them for inserted items or for the fentanyl pills that are pastel-colored and appear to be similar to Sweet-Tarts. You can recognize the pills because they will have "M" stamped on them on one side.

BPD says if you receive one of these tablets, be careful in how you handle them and immediately pack them in a plastic bag and bring them to the police station. If you are able to identify where you received the tablets, please share that with the police as well to help in their on-going investigation to stop fentanyl in our city and county.

(Photo courtesy of DEA)