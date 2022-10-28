Posted: Oct 28, 2022 3:24 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2022 3:25 PM

Victoria Edwards

The regular weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioner to be held at 9:30 am on Monday, October 31 will cover several items regarding funding for programs in the county. In addition to the funding considerations, the Commissioners will address the OSU Extension Agreement between the university and the US Department of Agriculture submitted by Jenifer Harbour, Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Commissioners will recognize Melissa Mayes, Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management for an award she has received as the Northeast Oklahoma Emergency Manager of the Year.

The meeting is held at 400 South Johnstone in Room 201. The public is welcome to attend.