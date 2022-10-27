Posted: Oct 27, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2022 11:10 AM

Dalton Spence

We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County.

The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska

Neal Fisher with Old West Buffalo Company says his herd of bison would rival those of the 1800s if you were to go back in time.

November 5 is Bison Day. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. There will be dinners served and brisket is on the menu and a meeting involving two men who played a monumental role in saving the bison, Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.

Fisher says the state of Oklahoma was a key role in saving the bison.

This is the last dinner show of the year but, the Old West Buffalo Company is open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the fall.

To purchase tickets, call 918-895-0788 or go to the Old West Buffalo Company website.

We talked with Fisher on Thursday’s Talk of the Town on 99.1 KPGM and 1500 AM. You can hear the full interview here.