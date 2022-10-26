Posted: Oct 26, 2022 6:48 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2022 6:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

On October 22, the Osage Nation celebrated its Sesquicentennial with a day-long event held at the Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska. The sesquicentennial was marking the anniversary of the Osage Reservation's establishent in 1872. The event was designed to celebrate the resilience of the tribe and its accomplishments in the past 150 years.

The event began with a coffee klatch at the Veterans Memorial and a Color Guard presentation. Throughout the day, the main stage hosted a blessing, a book reading of "Coyote & the Bear," a poetry reading by Elisa Paschen (daughter of Maria Tallchief), a performance by the Wahshazhe Puppet Theatre, and a special performance of "Washzhazhe: An Osage Ballet." There were also traditional meals and dances showing how the Osage culture has evolved and yet also retained its core.

National Endowment of the Arts Heritage Fellow Anita Fields led a community-wide art project where people of all ages created clay figures representing their own histories and then the figures were lined up along a wooden table to replicate the long history of the Osage Nation.