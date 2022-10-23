Posted: Oct 23, 2022 12:59 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2022 1:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

A weekend of Western activities will be held in Pawhuska on November 4-5 at the Old West Buffalo Company located at 29521 US Highway 60 in Pawhuska. The event is part of a national celebration of Bison Day and allows modern day cowboys to delve into the past with activities for all ages and interests.

Friday kicks off the weekend with a Buffalo Dinner Theatre Show featuring a meal in a saloon and meeting two men who were instrumental in growing America's interest in colonizing the West: Charles Goodnight and Teddy Roosevelt.

On Saturday, activities open at 9:30 am and run until 6 pm. There will be a 1800s Buffalo Rendezvous featuring Native and Western artists, music and dance presentations, and special monologues by historical figures. There will also be story-telling, photo opportunities with Old West characters, a Pony Express Wagon to explore, a jail where you can take selfies behind bars, and trick roping lessons. A chuckwagon meal option includes a hay wagon tour of the Bison field where you can feed the animals while getting up to close to the unique creature.

For health reasons, adult tickets are timed so you will be given a specific time to attend. Children's tickets are coordinated with the adults who accompany them. To purchase tickets, call 918-895-0788 or visit the event's website at www.oldwestbuffalo.com.