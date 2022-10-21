Posted: Oct 21, 2022 1:53 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2022 1:53 PM

Tom Davis

Local shoppers have the opportunity to win thousands in cash and prizes during the 23rd Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM.

"We have a large prize lineup again for this annual event and we’re excited to help encourage shopping locally by offering cash and prizes in the Shop at Home for the Holidays Christmas promotion," said Kaleb Potter, Vice President of the Bartlesville stations. “Local businesses, exclusively in Bartlesville and Dewey, will be giving out green tickets again this year, giving area shoppers a chance to win thousands in cash and prizes! We all know the benefits of shopping with your friends and neighbors, friendly customer service and keeping our sales tax dollars at home."

Beginning Monday, November 1, a complimentary green ticket may be picked up at any of the businesses displaying the "Green Country Christmas" poster. No purchase necessary. With each $10 purchase, shoppers may receive an additional ticket from the business.

See official rules at bartlesvilleradio.com. The theme for the promotion is: Shop at the Store with the Green Tree on the Door. Prizes and gift certificates with a value of $50 or more have been donated by each business for weekday giveaways. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed will be announced beginning Monday, November 14th on KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1, KPGM 1500/99.1 and KRIG 104.9, Sunrise Reporter, and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners will have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn.

Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Wednesday morning, December 21, on the radio beginning at 9am. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. After a description of the prize and some conversation the potential winner will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prize.

2022 MAJOR PRIZES: $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, $3000 $2000 5-$1000 Cash Prizes from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 2 Round Trip Southwest Airlines Tickets anywhere in the Continental US from Spears Travel, Set of Tires, Detail and Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, One Year Golf Membership from Adam’s Golf Course, $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, Two: 1 Week Pet Stays in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room from Paws Resort & Spa, Two: $250 Gift Certificates from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Set of Tires up to $1000 from Tate Boys Tire & Service, Five: $100 Gas Cards from Doug Hough Homes, 12 AAA Membership Packages from Paul’s Wrecker, Two: $250 VISA Gift Cards from American Heritage Bank, Two: $250 Gift Certificates from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, Grill from Lowe's Home Improvement, Two: VIP Season Passes to 2023 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, Five: Large Fancy Cutting Board Sets from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Five: 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Packages valued at $200 each from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning, Four: $100 Gift Baskets and One $100 Gift Certificate from Moxie on 2nd, $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff's Design Center, Five: $100 Gift Certificates from Flowerland, Party Package including 2 hour room rental, 2 Dozen Custom Printed Cookies, Charcuterie Board for 15 people and a $50.00 Gift Certificate valued at $515 from Sippin' Sweet in Dewey, Five: $100 Gift Certificates from Lavers Aesthetics, Ice Cream for a year from Cerious Rolls, Family Bundle -Sample Bundle- Ground Bundle and Five: $25 Gift Certificates with Insulated Bag and Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, Four: $125 Gift Cards from Restoration Medical Spa, Two: $1000 Gift Certificates from Richey Roofing and Construction.

It is not too late for businesses to sign up to be a part of the promotion, by contacting KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Radio at 918-336-1001. Participating businesses include;

$5 Gold Digger, A Heavenly Touch, Action Communication, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, American Heritage Beef Co, Armstrong Bank in Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank in Dewey, *Arvest Bank, ASAP GeneraL Stores HWY 123, ASAP General Stores North 75, ASAP General Stores Nowata Road, ASAP General Stores South 75, Atwood's, Bargain Center, Bartlesville Collision Center, Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Billie's Health Foods, Cerious Rolls, Cherokee Casino- Ramona, Clean Results, Cliff's Design Center, Crafty Candle Shoppe, Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Doug Hough Homes, Eggbert's, El Maguey, Farmers Insurance-Scott Gillette Agency, Farris Heating and Air Conditioning, Flowerland, Frank Phillips Home, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Hill Dermatology, Laver's Aesthetics, Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Lot-A-Burger (East Side), Lowe's, Madden Auto, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Moxie on Second, OKM Music, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort and Spa, Peter's True Value, *Phillips 66, RCB Bank, Regent Bank Bartlesville, Rejuvenation Med Spa by Hill Dermatology, Restorations Medical Spa, Rib Crib, Richey Roofing and Construction, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Scooters Coffee, Señor Salsa, Shelter Insurance-Jaron Leach Agency, Shelter Insurance-Joe Rovenstine, Sippin' Sweet Company, Skyway Honda, Swim 'n Holes, Tallgrass Motors, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Downtown, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Highway 75, Tractor Supply Co., Union State Bank, Watts Distributing Co., Weeze's Café, Wildflour Cake Boutique, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Wooden Buffalo and More!